SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Beaufort deputies name suspect in early-morning double shooting

Francisco Cortes of Bluffton is wanted on multiple charges, deputies say.
Francisco Cortes of Bluffton is wanted on multiple charges, deputies say.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 27-year-old man in connection with a shooting that injured two people Monday morning.

Deputies say they are searching for Francisco Cortes of Bluffton in connection with a shooting early Monday morning at the Oaks Apartments.

Deputies responded at approximately 4 a.m. to a report of a shooting with two victims, a man and a woman.

Investigators say the victims were inside an apartment when they were wounded by bullets fired through the front door.

The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment and were later released.

Cortes is wanted on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, one count of possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and one count of unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Deputies say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 843-524-2777, Cpl. Andrew Calore at 843-255-3411 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Goose Creek Police Department is looking for a suspect officers say shot and killed a man...
Officers looking for suspect in Goose Creek barber shop shooting
The Charleston Police Department says a 24-year-old North Charleston man is dead following an...
Officers: Mishandled firearm leads to accidental death of man
Firefighters say they responded to the 1000 block of E. Montague Avenue after Charleston County...
North Charleston ax-throwing bar owner vows to rebuild after early-morning fire
Deputies say they are investigating a shooting in Berkeley County on Saturday night.
Deputies investigating shooting in Berkeley County
Officers say they were called to a barber shop on Red Bank Road at 6:55 p.m. on Saturday in...
Police clear person of interest in Berkeley County shooting

Latest News

An Oconee County deputy was shot at by a suspect during a pursuit Monday afternoon, the...
SC deputy shot at during pursuit, officials say
Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Elsa expected to reach Lowcountry by Wednesday afternoon
The effects of Elsa, which will likely be a tropical depression by the time it approaches South...
Elsa expected to reach lower Florida Keys Tuesday, affect Lowcountry starting Wednesday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Woman receives $600K payout in birth control implant lawsuit