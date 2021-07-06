Beaufort deputies name suspect in early-morning double shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 27-year-old man in connection with a shooting that injured two people Monday morning.

Deputies say they are searching for Francisco Cortes of Bluffton in connection with a shooting early Monday morning at the Oaks Apartments.

Deputies responded at approximately 4 a.m. to a report of a shooting with two victims, a man and a woman.

Investigators say the victims were inside an apartment when they were wounded by bullets fired through the front door.

The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment and were later released.

Cortes is wanted on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, one count of possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and one count of unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Deputies say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 843-524-2777, Cpl. Andrew Calore at 843-255-3411 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

