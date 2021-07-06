Charleston Co. man awarded $10K in wrongful DUI arrest lawsuit

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County man will receive thousands of dollars after a wrongful DUI arrest lawsuit against the city of North Charleston and its police department.

Richard Davis said in the lawsuit that he worked a 13-hour shift as an assistant manager at a West Ashley grocery store on July 25, 2018. At the end of his work day, he said he was giving a co-worker a ride home when a North Charleston Police officer stopped him on Otranto Road and accused him of failing to maintain his lane.

The suit states he was asked to step out of his vehicle and take a field sobriety test, even though both he and his co-worker told the officer they had just gotten off work and had not consumed alcohol or any illegal drugs.

Davis then told the officer he had a torn ligament in his left knee which made his leg shaky.

But court documents state Davis was charged with DUI and taken to jail. He voluntarily agreed to a breathalyzer test which the lawsuit states showed a breath alcohol concentration level of 0.00, indicating he had no alcohol in his system. Later, he also took a blood test, which, when tested nearly three months later, showed no illegal drugs, the suit states.

As a jury trial approached, the prosecutor dismissed the charges and Davis filed a suit against the city of North Charleston and the North Charleston Police Department.

That case was settled for a total of $10,000, court documents state.

The police officer who arrested him, Michael Intini, was named DUI Officer of the Year three times for the state of South Carolina.

