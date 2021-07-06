SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

College of Charleston surveys students for vaccination status

College of Charleston Vice President of Student Affairs Alicia Caudill says depending on how...
College of Charleston Vice President of Student Affairs Alicia Caudill says depending on how many students are vaccinated, they could start testing even more than once a month.
By Danielle Seat
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston is requiring all students to fill out a survey letting the university know if they have been vaccinated or not.  

Based on this information, university officials say it could change rules on campus or subject students to monthly COVID-19 tests.

The survey has two options. Students are required to provide either their vaccination documentation, or let the university know they are declining to share their vaccination status.

Officials say all students who check the latter will be subject to a monthly COVID-19 test through the university. Students will be required to select one day every month to go in for the test.

College of Charleston Vice President of Student Affairs Alicia Caudill says depending on how many students are vaccinated, they could start testing even more than once a month.

Caudill says knowing the percentage vaccinated will also dictate classroom sizes, how large events can be, and quarantine and isolation protocols.

“If we have a more highly unvaccinated population, then we will want to put more safety and health measures in place around trying to create distance and create separation for our students,” Caudill said.

Students have until the end of July to fill out the form, officials said. Those that abstain will be subject to the monthly testing.

Caudill says about 2,000 of the 10,000 students have submitted their information. She says a majority of those who have submitted a form are vaccinated.

On Tuesday, the College of Charleston is lifting their mask mandate for indoor spaces, but depending on the survey, that could also change for the fall semester.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters say they responded to the 1000 block of E. Montague Avenue after Charleston County...
North Charleston ax-throwing bar owner vows to rebuild after early-morning fire
A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Inland...
Elsa heads toward Florida, Tropical Storm Watch issued for parts of Lowcountry
Goose Creek Police released this image of a man they say is a person of interest in the deadly...
Goose Creek Police release photo of new person of interest in deadly shooting
The Charleston Police Department says a 24-year-old North Charleston man is dead following an...
Officers: Mishandled firearm leads to accidental death of man
Berkeley County deputies say Tucker shot and killed 35-year-old Jessica Ancrum on June 9 after...
Emotional 911 audio released in Berkeley County shooting, manhunt

Latest News

Callers reported that man and his dog were in the water, so multiple law enforcement agencies...
Police, good Samaritan rescue man and dog from Shem Creek
The Folly Beach Library will offer limited in-person services including browsing, mobile...
Folly Beach Library to reopen for in-person services Tuesday
Some restaurants are having to raise their menu prices, while others are substituting items on...
Lowcountry restaurants feel impact of nationwide supply chain issues
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry restaurants feel impact of nationwide supply chain issues