College of Charleston surveys students for vaccination status

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston is requiring all students to fill out a survey letting the university know if they have been vaccinated or not.

Based on this information, university officials say it could change rules on campus or subject students to monthly COVID-19 tests.

The survey has two options. Students are required to provide either their vaccination documentation, or let the university know they are declining to share their vaccination status.

Officials say all students who check the latter will be subject to a monthly COVID-19 test through the university. Students will be required to select one day every month to go in for the test.

College of Charleston Vice President of Student Affairs Alicia Caudill says depending on how many students are vaccinated, they could start testing even more than once a month.

Caudill says knowing the percentage vaccinated will also dictate classroom sizes, how large events can be, and quarantine and isolation protocols.

“If we have a more highly unvaccinated population, then we will want to put more safety and health measures in place around trying to create distance and create separation for our students,” Caudill said.

Students have until the end of July to fill out the form, officials said. Those that abstain will be subject to the monthly testing.

Caudill says about 2,000 of the 10,000 students have submitted their information. She says a majority of those who have submitted a form are vaccinated.

On Tuesday, the College of Charleston is lifting their mask mandate for indoor spaces, but depending on the survey, that could also change for the fall semester.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.