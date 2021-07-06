SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Elsa to bring heavy rain, isolated tornadoes, wind!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 First Alert Weather team is tracking Tropical Storm Elsa as it begins to move parallel to Florida’s west coast. No impacts are expected for the next 36 hours across the Lowcountry but Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for Charleston, Berkeley, Coastal Colleton and Beaufort Counties for the possibility of wind up to tropical storm force by Thursday morning. Elsa is expected to make landfall in Florida early tomorrow as a strong tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane. Elsa will weaken quickly as it moves northeastward through Georgia and into South Carolina. The weather will begin to go downhill after dark on Wednesday into Wednesday night. Heavy rain, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are all possible as Elsa moves through South Carolina. The biggest threat from Elsa will be flooding rainfall with the potential for 1-4″ of rain across the area. There will also be a high risk of rip currents at the beaches Wednesday and Thursday. Beachgoers should avoid entering in the water for those two days!

TIMELINE: Wednesday evening to Thursday morning.

IMPACTS: Heavy rain. 1-4″ rainfall totals. Flooding possible. Isolated tornadoes. Breezy inland with wind gusts 35-40 mph at the beaches. High risk of rip currents.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Inland...
Elsa heads toward Florida, Tropical Storm Watch issued for parts of Lowcountry
Firefighters say they responded to the 1000 block of E. Montague Avenue after Charleston County...
North Charleston ax-throwing bar owner vows to rebuild after early-morning fire
Goose Creek Police released this image of a man they say is a person of interest in the deadly...
Goose Creek Police release photo of new person of interest in deadly shooting
A bullet flew through this windshield during a shooting in North Charleston that sent a teen to...
Neighbors blame shooting of 16-year-old N. Charleston girl on fireworks
Berkeley County deputies say Tucker shot and killed 35-year-old Jessica Ancrum on June 9 after...
Emotional 911 audio released in Berkeley County shooting, manhunt

Latest News

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Inland...
Elsa heads toward Florida, Tropical Storm Watch issued for parts of Lowcountry
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Elsa begins moving away from Cuba toward Florida coast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Increasing Clouds & Hot Tuesday. Elsa to track close to the area midweek.