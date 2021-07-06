FIRST ALERT: Elsa to bring heavy rain, isolated tornadoes, wind!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 First Alert Weather team is tracking Tropical Storm Elsa as it begins to move parallel to Florida’s west coast. No impacts are expected for the next 36 hours across the Lowcountry but Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for Charleston, Berkeley, Coastal Colleton and Beaufort Counties for the possibility of wind up to tropical storm force by Thursday morning. Elsa is expected to make landfall in Florida early tomorrow as a strong tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane. Elsa will weaken quickly as it moves northeastward through Georgia and into South Carolina. The weather will begin to go downhill after dark on Wednesday into Wednesday night. Heavy rain, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are all possible as Elsa moves through South Carolina. The biggest threat from Elsa will be flooding rainfall with the potential for 1-4″ of rain across the area. There will also be a high risk of rip currents at the beaches Wednesday and Thursday. Beachgoers should avoid entering in the water for those two days!

TIMELINE: Wednesday evening to Thursday morning.

IMPACTS: Heavy rain. 1-4″ rainfall totals. Flooding possible. Isolated tornadoes. Breezy inland with wind gusts 35-40 mph at the beaches. High risk of rip currents.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.