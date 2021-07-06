Folly Beach Library to reopen for in-person services Tuesday

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The Folly Beach Library will allow visitors inside its facility Tuesday for the first time since last spring when the pandemic forced it to offer only curbside pickups.

The library, located at 55 Center Street, will offer limited in-person services including browsing, mobile printing, computer use and notary appointments, Charleston County Public Library spokesman Doug Reynolds said.

The library will open during the following hours:

Monday and Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday: closed

Friday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Second and fourth Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Closed first and third Saturdays)

Sunday: closed

Reynolds said the Edisto and McClellanville libraries also recently opened for limited in-person services.

The library system continues to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Charleston County to ensure all patrons and staff are protected from the spread of COVID-19, he said.

Masks will be optional for fully vaccinated patrons and staff. Patrons will be required to wear a mask if they are receiving one-on-one extended service in which the patron is requesting more than 15 minutes of assistance and/or are closer than six feet.

Staff may refuse one-on-one service to patrons who do not wear a mask, Reynolds said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.