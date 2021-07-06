SC Lottery
Georgetown shutting down city water for repairs

By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Georgetown says they will be shutting down water service within a large portion of the municipal area.

City officials say the South Carolina Department of Transportation will be installing a new 42 inch storm drain at the intersection of Front Street and Queen Street.

The new 42 inch drain isn’t compatible with an existing 10 inch water line in its current configuration and city officials say they will have to relocate the waterline below the new storm drain.

The water shut off and repairs will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, and the city has said the following locations will be without water:

  • Front Street between Queen Street and Saint James Street
  • Queen Street from Front Street to the Harborkwalk Marina
  • Cannon Street from Front Street to Harbor
  • Saint James Street from Front Street to Harbor
  • Georgetown Times building and O’Donnell Law Firm building

