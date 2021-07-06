SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man falls overboard 37 miles offshore, rescued by Samaritans

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A man, who fell off his boat 37 miles offshore from Wrightsville Beach early Monday afternoon, did not have his engine cut-off switch (ECOS), also known as a “kill switch” attached; his boat took off leaving him stranded in the water.

The 47-year-old male fell overboard around 12:15 p.m. and was treading water for about an hour before he was found and rescued by a couple of Good Samaritans, according to Captain Ryan Saporito with Sea Tow. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Sea Tow and the Coast Guard were alerted at 1 p.m. that a man was in the water offshore and that he had been located by a father and son on a fishing trip.

According to the Coast Guard, the father and son were fishing when they were almost hit by another boat. When they realized the boat had no driver, they followed it and were able to stop and board the boat, a 23-foot Parker. They used the GPS track line search to retrace the boat’s path and found the driver treading water.

“If you’re going to be offshore by yourself you should definitely be wearing your kill switch, you know, for this exact reason,” said Scott Collins, Senior Staff Captain with Sea Tow Wrightsville Beach. “Going offshore by yourself is dangerous. That’s why it’s even more important to have that kill switch on.”

The driver did not require medical attention. He and his boat were returned safely to the launch at Masonboro inlet.

“The new rules don’t specify that you have to have the kill switch on you if you’re in a no-wake speed, which is fine and dandy if you’re offshore and you fall off your boat there, I mean, it’s a little bit safer if you’re by yourself offshore and you fall off your boat just like in this circumstance,” said Collins.

According to the Coast Guard, as of April 1, drivers of all boats under 26-feet are required to wear an ECOS.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters say they responded to the 1000 block of E. Montague Avenue after Charleston County...
North Charleston ax-throwing bar owner vows to rebuild after early-morning fire
The effects of Elsa, which will likely be a tropical depression by the time it approaches South...
Elsa expected to reach lower Florida Keys Tuesday, affect Lowcountry starting Wednesday
Goose Creek Police released this image of a man they say is a person of interest in the deadly...
Goose Creek Police release photo of new person of interest in deadly shooting
The Charleston Police Department says a 24-year-old North Charleston man is dead following an...
Officers: Mishandled firearm leads to accidental death of man
Berkeley County deputies say Tucker shot and killed 35-year-old Jessica Ancrum on June 9 after...
Emotional 911 audio released in Berkeley County shooting, manhunt

Latest News

The Folly Beach Library will offer limited in-person services including browsing, mobile...
Folly Beach Library to reopen for in-person services Tuesday
Some restaurants are having to raise their menu prices, while others are substituting items on...
Lowcountry restaurants feel impact of nationwide supply chain issues
An Oconee County deputy was shot at by a suspect during a pursuit Monday afternoon, the...
SC deputy shot at during pursuit, officials say
The effects of Elsa, which will likely be a tropical depression by the time it approaches South...
Elsa expected to reach lower Florida Keys Tuesday, affect Lowcountry starting Wednesday
Francisco Cortes of Bluffton is wanted on multiple charges, deputies say.
Beaufort deputies name suspect in early-morning double shooting