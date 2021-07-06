SC Lottery
North Charleston family looking for ‘angels’ behind July 4 water rescue

By Lisa Weismann
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston couple is searching for the people who rushed into the water off Sullivan’s Island to rescue several members of their family.

Josh and Estrella Bennett were enjoying the beach with their children and their aunt near Station 22 on Independence Day. At about 8:30 p.m, their 11-year-old son, Aiden, began screaming from the water.

“We just charged to help him,” Estrella said. “One moment, I’m running and I can feel the sand under my feet, and when I get to him, I feel there is no bottom to the water.”

The Bennetts said their son Aiden began screaming from the water after getting caught in a rip...
The Bennetts said their son Aiden began screaming from the water after getting caught in a rip current off Sullivan's Island on Sunday. They both also got caught in the currents when they tried to help, and were rescued by bystanders.(Provided)

As the three struggled to stay afloat in a rip current, several beachgoers rushed into the water to help them.

“These angels of people came in and rescued us, and we don’t know who they are,” Josh said. “For that, we are eternally grateful. We just want to say physically thank you to those people wherever they are, whoever they are, for the deed that we could never repay.”

Josh said one of the rescuers was wearing a navy shirt, and another was wearing a powder blue shirt.

“If I could have the opportunity to just know your name, whoever you are, you will forever be in our prayers,” Estrella said.

