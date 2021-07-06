SC Lottery
North Charleston Police searching for missing man with dementia

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a 71-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon.

Ackmer Robinson was last seen at his home on Waldman Drive at 3 p.m. on Monday, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Police say he has dementia and is considered a vulnerable adult.

He is 6-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-743-7200.

