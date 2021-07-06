Police, good Samaritan rescue man and dog from Shem Creek

SC Lottery
Callers reported that man and his dog were in the water, so multiple law enforcement agencies responded and arrived at the location within minutes of the emergency calls.(Charleston Police Department)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they were aided by a good Samaritan after a man and his dog overturned their vessel in Shem Creek.

Authorities say the Charleston Police Department Harbor Patrol, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston County EMS and SC DNR received 911 calls at around 4:30 p.m. Monday regarding an overturned vessel at Crab Bank near Shem Creek.

Callers reported that man and his dog were in the water, so multiple law enforcement agencies responded and arrived at the location within minutes of the emergency calls.

As officers arrived on scene, they say they observed the man clinging to the overturned vessel.

Charleston County Deputies say they quickly recovered the man from the water, while a good Samaritan had rescued the dog transferred it to the Charleston Police Department Harbor Patrol boat.

The dog, Izzy, was wet and exhausted, but transported to shore where Mount Pleasant Police Department officers brought it to a local emergency veterinarian. After medical attention, police say the boat operator and Izzy were found to have sustained no injuries.

The CPD says the event Monday resulted in a successful and positive outcome due to the quick cooperation of multiple agencies and the citizens of our community. The Charleston Police Department wishes to thank the numerous good Samaritans that responded to the distress call to assist.

