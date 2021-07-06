SC Lottery
Pompeo to headline GOP dinner in early-voting South Carolina

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2021 file photo, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo waves as he is...
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2021 file photo, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo waves as he is introduced at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla. Pompeo has become the latest former Trump administration official to launch a political action committee. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(John Raoux | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to keynote the signature fundraiser for the Republican Party in South Carolina.

State GOP Chairman Drew McKissick tells The Associated Press that Pompeo will speak at the Silver Elephant Dinner on July 30.

As home to the first southern presidential primary, South Carolina is a crucial destination for potential White House hopefuls of both major parties.

Pompeo has been making the rounds in some of the other states with early presidential voting contests, like Iowa and New Hampshire. He’s also launched a political action committee to help 2022 candidates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

