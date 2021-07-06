SC Lottery
Residents angry after geese removed from West Ashley neighborhood, euthanized

Village Green's homeowner's association said about 70 geese were removed at the end of June...
Village Green’s homeowner’s association said about 70 geese were removed at the end of June after years of issues with the growing flock.(Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents in a West Ashley neighborhood are upset after they say a large flock of geese was removed from the neighborhood and euthanized.

Village Green’s homeowner’s association said about 70 geese were removed at the end of June after years of issues with the growing flock. HOA officials say the non-migrating geese have been a problem since at least 2006 and have caused erosion in retention ponds, waste on walkways, common areas and lawns, and other troubles.

But many residents in the neighborhood say they are angry and unhappy the HOA got rid of the geese.

“The geese being killed for no reason [is the worst part],” one Village Green resident, Rhonda Jur, said. “They were a member of our neighborhood. Nature was here before we built here. We should respect them. They were not a danger to anybody, and the ponds could have been fixed another way.”

Leaders with the HOA say state and federal agencies recommended removing the geese.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, they can and do issue permits to remove Canada Geese through lethal methods. SCDNR did not have specifics about this location but say it would not be unusual for a permit to have been issued. Officials with SCDNR also say there are non-lethal removal methods such as overhead lines and habitat modifications.

“The only way to remedy this in my eyes, is to have not done it in the first place,” another Village Green resident, Rusty Harwell, said.

HOA leaders say calling in SCDNR and the United States Department of Agriculture to remove the geese was the least expensive option that would also solve the problem. They say it cost $3.50 per homeowner to get rid of the geese, versus more expensive and potentially ineffective options like building a plant buffer around all 32 ponds in the neighborhood.

Still, some people in the neighborhood weren’t bothered by the geese there in the first place.

“They’re a really beautiful bird, and they really added to the neighborhood,” Ron Stoddard, who has lived in Village Green since 2004, said. “I’m going to miss not seeing them.”

The USDA has not yet responded to a request for comment on the specifics about this case at Village Green.

