Retired Mount Pleasant Waterworks leader receives Order of Palmetto

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The former general manager of Mount Pleasant Waterworks received the state’s highest civilian honor.

Clay Duffie received the award from Gov. Henry McMaster at a dedication ceremony on Wednesday for the utility’s water resource facility on Rifle Range Road.

Reps. Mark Smith and Joe Bustos presented the award on behalf of McMcaster.

Duffie had no idea he had been nominated for the award.

“To have my family by my side for this unexpected surprise, especially my mother, Mary Helen, only made the moment sweeter,” he said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better way to begin the next chapter of my life.”

Bustos said Duffie mentored younger members of his organization in order to improve their skills and knowledge of water and wastewater operations.

Smith said Duffie demonstrated “innovative and exemplary service” while managing a staff that grew from 48 employees to 141.

“He is an asset to his profession and his dedication has improved the quality of life for many, many South Carolinians,” Smith said.

The Order of the Palmetto is awarded to South Carolina residents in recognition of a lifetime of extraordinary achievement, service, and contributions. Potential recipients must be nominated for the once in a lifetime award.

