SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC woman receives 6-figure payout in birth control implant lawsuit

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Court documents show a Beaufort County woman received more than a half-million dollars after suing over what she claimed should have been a simple medical procedure.

The woman’s lawsuit claimed someone at Beaufort Clinic inserted a Nexplanon implant into her arm in January 2014. Nexplanon is a birth control implant that is designed to last up to four years and be 99% effective at preventing pregnancy.

But the woman claimed the device was improperly placed, which caused her to make several visits to the Regional Medical Center where the implant was finally removed.

The suit states she was left with nerve damage in her arm, ultimately resulting in a permanent injury.

A list of payouts from the South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund states the case ended in a $600,000 settlement.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Goose Creek Police Department is looking for a suspect officers say shot and killed a man...
Officers looking for suspect in Goose Creek barber shop shooting
The Charleston Police Department says a 24-year-old North Charleston man is dead following an...
Officers: Mishandled firearm leads to accidental death of man
Firefighters say they responded to the 1000 block of E. Montague Avenue after Charleston County...
North Charleston ax-throwing bar owner vows to rebuild after early-morning fire
Deputies say they are investigating a shooting in Berkeley County on Saturday night.
Deputies investigating shooting in Berkeley County
Officers say they were called to a barber shop on Red Bank Road at 6:55 p.m. on Saturday in...
Police clear person of interest in Berkeley County shooting

Latest News

WBTV
Horse rescue in Union County looking for a new home
‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; local community rallies...
‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; community rallies behind family
Some restaurants are having to raise their menu prices, while others are substituting items on...
Lowcountry restaurants feel impact of nationwide supply chain issues
Francisco Cortes of Bluffton is wanted on multiple charges, deputies say.
Beaufort deputies name suspect in early-morning double shooting