SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sheriff: ‘Armed and dangerous’ escaped N.C. inmate was accidentally released from jail

Vance Edward Hinson Jr
Vance Edward Hinson Jr(Burke County Sheriffs' Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help locating an escaped inmate they say was accidentally released from jail.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, July 2. Officials say the Burke County Jail mistakenly released 27-year-old Vance Edward Hinson Jr when he responded to the name of another inmate inside the jail and “the detention officer failed to follow the jail’s protocol for releasing the inmate.”

Later that evening, around 9:20 p.m., the jail realized what had happened and notified supervisors. A message was then sent to all law enforcement agencies within a 100-mile radius of Burke County. Information was obtained of places Hinson may have been heading to and officers began investigating those locations.

Hinson was wearing a black t-shirt and white swimming trunks with prints of cactus on the trunks when he left the jail on foot, but officials say they got information that he changed clothes shortly after leaving.

Hinson was in custody for failure to appear, possession of Schedule I controlled substance and a probation violation. 

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office considers Hinson armed and dangerous. An internal investigation was initiated, and a warrant was issued on July 5 by Burke County Criminal Investigation Division for felony escape.

Hinson has been entered in NCIC with full extradition from other states and the U.S. Marshal’s Service has been requested to aid in his apprehension.

Anyone who sees Hinson or has information on his whereabouts is asked to not approach him, but to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Inland...
Elsa heads toward Florida, Tropical Storm Watch issued for parts of Lowcountry
Firefighters say they responded to the 1000 block of E. Montague Avenue after Charleston County...
North Charleston ax-throwing bar owner vows to rebuild after early-morning fire
Goose Creek Police released this image of a man they say is a person of interest in the deadly...
Goose Creek Police release photo of new person of interest in deadly shooting
A bullet flew through this windshield during a shooting in North Charleston that sent a teen to...
Neighbors blame shooting of 16-year-old N. Charleston girl on fireworks
Berkeley County deputies say Tucker shot and killed 35-year-old Jessica Ancrum on June 9 after...
Emotional 911 audio released in Berkeley County shooting, manhunt

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2021 file photo, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo waves as he is...
Pompeo to headline GOP dinner in early-voting South Carolina
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Pompeo to headline GOP dinner in early-voting South Carolina
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Analysts: Gas prices plateau amid summer demand, OPEC disagreements
On Sunday, Firefighters said they responded to another crash on Broad River Boulevard. They say...
Burton firefighters respond to 4 crashes with multiple injuries on holiday weekend
Another crash on Broad River Boulevard resulted in another single vehicle collision. When...
Burton firefighters respond to 4 crashes with multiple injuries of holiday weekend