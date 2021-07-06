State Police investigate fatal Colleton County mobile home fire

SC Lottery
Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded at approximately 11:01 a.m. to a fire at a singlewide mobile home in the 21,000 block of Bells Highway in Lodge where callers said a man was trapped inside the home.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Jul. 6, 2021
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a fire that killed a man Tuesday morning.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded at approximately 11:01 a.m. to a fire at a singlewide mobile home in the 21,000 block of Bells Highway in Lodge, Chief Barry McRoy said.

Callers said a victim that was trapped inside the home. Firefighters entered the home and removed the victim, who died from his injuries, McRoy said.

“It took fire crews approximately 15 minutes to bring the fire under control and the residence suffered substantial damage,” McRoy said.

SLED agents were called in to investigate the fire, which is standard procedure for a fire fatality in Colleton County. The South Carolina Fire Marshal’s Office is also investigating.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

