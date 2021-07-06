Summerville begins work on $6 million park project

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville is getting a new park potentially worth $6.2 million that promises to bring nature and outdoor education to the edge of the town.

The bid for the first phase of the Summerville Ashley River Preserve was approved at the May 28 town council meeting for $868,673.

Town Council member Bob Jackson has been pushing for this park for more than a decade.

“This is tremendous. It was a pipe dream. I didn’t think it would happen,” Jackson said. “The importance is the Ashley River. This was the original highway for this part of the United States.”

At the heart of the preserve is the existing Herbert H. Jessen Boat Landing. IPW Construction Group, LLC will do the work that consists of repairs to the docks, resurfacing and expanding the parking lot and adding a public bathroom.

Originally, there were seven phases to the project but Parks and Recreations director Amy Evans says they moved some of the items inside each phase. The boat landing was part of the indigo phase and was supposed to include a new kayak launch, but Evans says they took that out in favor of adding the bathroom.

“When ESP provided us with an estimated budget they had grouped things into sections,” Evans said. “Well what council decided they wanted to move forward with in phase one was not a clear-cut section. I went through and pulled out the estimates in each section and came up with a dollar amount and the bid that we accepted was very close to that number.”

While just under $900,000 may sound like a lot of money, Jackson says at least half of the full $6.2 million project is already funded.

“This money is coming from a bond that we had a while back when we were building roads and parks and a hotel. The hotel did not happen and that left the bond money to be used for parks and public use,” Jackson said. “The first phase is the boat landing area and we have $2.6 million left. Because of all the multi-facetted nature of the park, I think grants and donations are possible to fund a good bit of it.”

Because the phases were tweaked, Evans says they need additional guidance on what to do next.

At the town council meeting Tuesday night, members are considering which projects to prioritize. Jackson says they only have enough money to commit to a few of them right now but thinks building an education center would be the biggest bang for their buck.

“I think the building because it’s not always that you have $2.6 million,” Jackson said. “The Parks and Recreation Department needs space now so if we used it for rental space and offices until we can bring up an educational center that’s a big thing. In the end I think it’s the educational center is going to be the gem that brings all of it together.”

Jackson hopes that by completing the education center the park will be in a better position to win grants and donation to fund the rest of the project.

The project is backed by popular demand. Evans says they surveyed the town in spring of 2020 and found many people supported expanding the town’s parks.

“We had an overwhelming response to the survey,” Evans said. “People are very interested in parks and recreation and want to be part of the process. Recreation is something that impacts everyone’s lives greatly so by default they’re very invested in it.”

Construction on the first phase of the park is set to start in the December and take between four and eight months. Jackson hopes the project will move quickly, saying he think all seven phases could be completed in five years.

