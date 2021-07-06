Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council opens new location in Williamsburg County

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency financial help is now closer to home for some people in Williamsburg County.

The Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council now has an office open in a second location.

The new office is in Hemingway at the Chavis One-Stop Complex on Highway 41-51. The other office is 25 minutes away in Kingstree, on the other end of the county.

“And this office is gonna make it much more convenient for the people who live on the northeast side of Williamsburg County. They won’t have to travel those great distances to get to Kingstree to receive the services we offer,” Executive Director/CEO James Pasley said.

Waccamaw EOC, Inc.’s Community Services administer programs that provide financial assistance to help customers down the pathway towards economic self-sufficiency.

These programs include assistance for expenses such as electricity/energy needs, rent/security deposits, health and wellness, nutrition, education and/or job training assistance.

But that help was out of reach or difficult to access for some residents.

“It can be anywhere from 24-35 miles to get to Kingstree and you know public transportation is limited. People have to pay people many times to take them. And sometimes there is additional paperwork that needed so they have to make more than one trip,” Pasley said.

In addition, the agency is providing additional assistance in these areas for those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. A YETS (Youth Employment Training) summer program is also administered through the agency, and provides high school youth to college-aged young adults employability training and character building skills.

Click here to find more out information about the EOC.

Community Service programs are managed at the state level by the State of South Carolina Office of Economic Opportunity and on the federal level by the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

