SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council opens new location in Williamsburg County

The Waccamaw EOC opened a new office in Hemingway to provide services to residents who live in...
The Waccamaw EOC opened a new office in Hemingway to provide services to residents who live in northeast end of county and surrounding areas.(Live 5)
By Ann McGill
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency financial help is now closer to home for some people in Williamsburg County.

The Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council now has an office open in a second location.

The new office is in Hemingway at the Chavis One-Stop Complex on Highway 41-51. The other office is 25 minutes away in Kingstree, on the other end of the county.

“And this office is gonna make it much more convenient for the people who live on the northeast side of Williamsburg County. They won’t have to travel those great distances to get to Kingstree to receive the services we offer,” Executive Director/CEO James Pasley said.

Waccamaw EOC, Inc.’s Community Services administer programs that provide financial assistance to help customers down the pathway towards economic self-sufficiency.

These programs include assistance for expenses such as electricity/energy needs, rent/security deposits, health and wellness, nutrition, education and/or job training assistance.

But that help was out of reach or difficult to access for some residents.

“It can be anywhere from 24-35 miles to get to Kingstree and you know public transportation is limited. People have to pay people many times to take them. And sometimes there is additional paperwork that needed so they have to make more than one trip,” Pasley said.

In addition, the agency is providing additional assistance in these areas for those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. A YETS (Youth Employment Training) summer program is also administered through the agency, and provides high school youth to college-aged young adults employability training and character building skills.

Click here to find more out information about the EOC.

Community Service programs are managed at the state level by the State of South Carolina Office of Economic Opportunity and on the federal level by the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Charleston, Berkeley, Coastal Colleton, Beaufort and...
Elsa likely to become hurricane again, Tropical Storm Watch on for parts of Lowcountry
Firefighters say they responded to the 1000 block of E. Montague Avenue after Charleston County...
North Charleston ax-throwing bar owner vows to rebuild after early-morning fire
Goose Creek Police released this image of a man they say is a person of interest in the deadly...
Goose Creek Police release photo of new person of interest in deadly shooting
A bullet flew through this windshield during a shooting in North Charleston that sent a teen to...
Neighbors blame shooting of 16-year-old N. Charleston girl on fireworks
Berkeley County deputies say Tucker shot and killed 35-year-old Jessica Ancrum on June 9 after...
Emotional 911 audio released in Berkeley County shooting, manhunt

Latest News

The Town of Summerville is set to spend $6 million on the development of a new park system...
Summerville begins $6 million park project
A tropical storm watch is in effect for Charleston, Berkeley, Coastal Colleton, Beaufort and...
Elsa likely to become hurricane again, Tropical Storm Watch on for parts of Lowcountry
Village Green’s homeowner’s association said about 70 geese were removed at the end of June...
Residents angry after geese removed from West Ashley neighborhood, euthanized
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Removal, euthanization of geese from West Ashley neighborhood angers residents