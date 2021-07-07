SC Lottery
1 killed, 2 injured in Beaufort County crash

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash Monday night.

Trooper First Class Nick Pye said the crash happened Monday at approximately 9:33 p.m. on Trask Parkway at Old Sheldon Church Road.

He said a 2014 Ford F-150 and a 2015 Subaru SUV were involved in the collision.

The driver of the Subaru died in the crash and two passengers were taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

The Highway Patrol is investigating what led to the crash.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the person killed in the crash.

