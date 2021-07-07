SC Lottery
18-year-old killed in early-morning North Charleston shooting

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner woman died early Monday morning in a shooting in North Charleston, the coroner confirmed.

Anissa Shank, 18, died at approximately 1:23 a.m. from a gunshot wound, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

She died at the scene of the shooting in the 4800 block of Upjohn Road, O’Neal said.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

