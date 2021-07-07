SC Lottery
19-year-old girl killed in Columbia shooting

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teenage girl was shot and killed in southeast Columbia early Monday morning, officials confirmed.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 19-year-old Trinity T. Sanders.

Members of Sanders’ family say they found out about the shooting on social media and are working to find answers.

They describe Trinity as a good girl who was getting ready to head off to college. Now instead of celebrating that milestone, they are planning her funeral.

“We never thought this would happen to us. Yes, we look at the news and grieve but never thought it would happen to us,” Cassandra Jones said. “Not that it couldn’t, but we never put ourselves in a situation where it would happen to us.”

The shooting occurred around 5 a.m. on Musgroves Mill Lane. That’s in the Moores Creek community, off Caughman Road near Leesburg Road.

Family members say Trinity was in the area after attending a party nearby. Police told the family that a drive-by shooter opened fire on the house, striking Trinity in the head while she was sleeping.

Trinity’s mother says she wants law enforcement to find the person who did this.

“I just want to find justice, find out who hurt my child,” Latechia James said. “She was sweet, amazing, just never talked back. Just an amazing daughter.”

The Coroner’s Office is assisting the Columbia Police Department with the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

