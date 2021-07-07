2 kidnapping suspects charged with burning and burying murder victim

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two suspects in the armed kidnapping of an Aiken man have now been charged with murder after the discovery of the victim’s buried body.

According to arrest warrants from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Dahkir “Doc” Anderson and Austin Martin are accused of killing a victim by repeatedly beating him in the face with their hands, feet and firearms before burning his body and burying it.

Martin and Anderson are charged with murder and “graves/destruction, desecration or removal of human remains.”

Jhaz Allison’s mother told investigators that three armed men and a woman kidnapped her son at gunpoint June 24 from Smallridge Street in Aiken and left in a white sport utility vehicle, deputies said. Deputies found the SUV at a gas station at 1318 Edgefield Highway.

After that, deputies took Anderson, Martin and Sharla Hamilton into custody on suspicion of involvement in the kidnapping.

The new charges follow the discovery last Tuesday of the body of a Black male buried in a wooded area in the 500 block of Harbor Drive just north of Aiken, not far from where the SUV was found. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office responded to the site after law enforcement “received information” about a body being buried on the property.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables confirmed Wednesday that the body was that of 29-year-old Allison. Ables said the cause of death remains under investigation.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with the investigation.

Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Abdullah told News 12 that Anderson, Martin and Hamilton are associated with gangs, but investigators have not uncovered a drug connection to the case.

Allison has a record of relatively minor crimes such as unlawful carrying of a pistol and marijuana-related offenses, according to records.

Abdullah said authorities have no reason to believe there’s an imminent danger to the community.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers and could earn a reward.

