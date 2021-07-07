SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

AAA: Gas prices continue to climb, not stopping anytime soon

The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.
The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The prices at the pump continue their steady climb as summer travel hits full stride.

According to AAA, crude oil prices will hit a seven-year high this week.

The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.

Unfortunately, it’s not going to stop there.

AAA expects gas prices to rise another 10 to 20 cents through the end of August.

The last time the national average gas price was at $3.25 was in late 2014.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Charleston, Berkeley, Coastal Colleton, Beaufort and...
Elsa regains hurricane status as Florida prepares
At 11 a.m., Tropical Storm Elsa was making landfall in Taylor County, Florida, according to the...
Tropical Storm Warning in effect for SC as Elsa weakens over Florida
Village Green’s homeowner’s association said about 70 geese were removed at the end of June...
Residents angry after geese removed from West Ashley neighborhood, euthanized
Josh and Estrella Bennett said bystanders rushed into the water off Sullivan's Island Sunday to...
North Charleston family looking for ‘angels’ behind July 4 water rescue
The lawsuit alleged the North Charleston Police Department falsely arrested a driver on a...
Charleston Co. man awarded $10K in wrongful DUI arrest lawsuit

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
Biden: What’s good for families can also be good for economy
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall, heads to Georgia
The family says thanks to the dispatcher on the 911 call and his 11-year-old sister, their baby...
11-year-old sister saves toddler who nearly drowned
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 451 new COVID-19 cases days after July 4 weekend
The family says thanks to the dispatcher on the 911 call and his 11-year-old sister, their baby...
11-year-old sister saves toddler who nearly drowned