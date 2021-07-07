SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, Syria attacked, 3 injured

A U.S.-backed Syrian group says they and American forces have foiled an attack with drones on a...
A U.S.-backed Syrian group says they and American forces have foiled an attack with drones on a base housing members of the U.S.-led coalition in eastern Syria.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — A U.S.-backed Syrian group says they and American forces have foiled an attack with drones on a base housing members of the U.S.-led coalition in eastern Syria.

In neighboring Iraq 14 rockets hit a base housing U.S. troops inflicting three minor injuries.

A U.S. spokesman did not say whether the injured were Americans.

Tension has been on the rise between U.S. troops and Iran-backed fighters after American airstrikes on eastern Syria killed six Iraqi fighters late last month in areas along the Syria-Iraq border.

The same base in Syria was hit over the weekend with two rockets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Charleston, Berkeley, Coastal Colleton, Beaufort and...
Elsa regains hurricane status as Florida prepares
Village Green’s homeowner’s association said about 70 geese were removed at the end of June...
Residents angry after geese removed from West Ashley neighborhood, euthanized
The lawsuit alleged the North Charleston Police Department falsely arrested a driver on a...
Charleston Co. man awarded $10K in wrongful DUI arrest lawsuit
Jason Simmons is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and...
Police charge man in accidental shooting of girlfriend
A bullet flew through this windshield during a shooting in North Charleston that sent a teen to...
Neighbors blame shooting of 16-year-old N. Charleston girl on fireworks

Latest News

The entire South Carolina coastline is under a tropical storm warning.
SC coast under tropical storm warning as Elsa moves up Florida coast
So far, the Colleton County School District, Charleston County School District and Dorchester...
Lowcountry schools watching for Elsa-related schedule changes
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry schools watching for Elsa-related schedule changes
Fischer says in the last year they have replaced many wooden electrical poles with more sturdy,...
Dominion Energy buckles down to prepare for outages
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home