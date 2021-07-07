Breeze Airways adding five new flights from Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airway announced the addition of five new non-stop routes on Wednesday.

Breeze Airways announced the new routes will begin service on Thursday offering non-stop routes to the following cities:

Akron/Canton, Ohio

New Orleans, La.

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Columbus, Ohio

Richmond, Va.

This makes nine markets currently serviced by the airline from Charleston International Airport with two additional routes added by July 22 to bring the total number to 11, seven of which are new.

“We’re so excited about this partnership with Breeze Airways. They believe in Charleston and we believe in them,” Charleston International Airport CEO Elliott Summey said. “For the leisure traveler this means more direct connections to wonderful locations at unbelievable fares. And for business travelers, it opens up new markets.”

Breeze will operate 13 single-class Embraer aircraft this summer, flying routes with an average flight length under two hours. Breeze to order 60 brand new Airbus A220 aircraft that will be delivered one per month for five years, starting in October.

Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and the Breeze app.

