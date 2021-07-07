Charleston Co. school board member concerned about educational disparities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A member of the Charleston County School Board said she is troubled by the way the school district and school board are handling educational disparities between Black and white students.

According to Dr. Helen Frazier, Charleston County School District has some of the best schools in the country, so she is upset that test scores for Black and minority students are so much lower than their white peers.

Frazier said a report on testing numbers for the 2018-2019 school year show that about 48 percent of Black and Hispanic students in the 4th grade did not meet expectations for the South Carolina College and Career-Ready Assessment. That’s compared to about eight percent of white students.

Frazier told us it’s time the community, the school board and the school district acknowledge these numbers are concerning, and she said addressing this issue should be a top priority for everyone.

“We can no longer deny the fact that we need to get involved in the education of all children to make sure all children receive an equitable education,” she said.

Another school board member, Dr. Kristen French, said there are racial inequities beyond just academics, such as infrastructure and other areas.

She said in some ways the district has made major strides in reducing and eliminating inequities—improving pay to recruit and retain the best teachers and non-teaching staff and adding building projects in low-income and African-American neighborhoods—but French said there is more work to be done.

“I think there’s a lot going on, but we can always do better,” French said. “I do think we need to focus in on ways we can make a positive difference for our students, especially those that are furthest behind.”

French and Frazier both encouraged parents and community members to share their thoughts with the district and get involved with their children’s schools.

We reached out CCSD for comment and had not heard back by the time of publication.

