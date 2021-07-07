SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

City of Charleston addresses Tropical Storm Elsa

By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Since the National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Charleston and Berkeley Counties, the City of Charleston says they are taking precautions in anticipation of Tropical Storm Elsa.

While the forecast continues to change, Charleston Emergency Management officials say they are monitoring storm’s path and remain in close contact with NWS regarding potential impacts to the Charleston area.

Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to track northeast across eastern portions of South Carolina as a weakening tropical storm Wednesday night into Thursday morning. City officials say heavy rainfall is expected, which could produce flash flooding in low-lying areas.

The city warns that the heaviest rainfall is forecast to occur Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

While maximum sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected the city say people will also see 35 to 40 mph gusts. The strongest winds are forecast to reach the Charleston area Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Based on the current forecast, the city says most likely minor damage to weak trees and structures is possible.

City crews have begun preparing for potential storm impacts and report they have opened the Emergency Management Division and Stormwater personnel have secured and deployed pumps in areas of known flooding.

Due to the forecast for heavy rain Wednesday evening, Wednesday’s West Ashley Farmers Market is scheduled to take place from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Ackerman Park has been canceled. The market is expected to resume normal operations next week, the city said.

The city says the fire department has activated its high water team. and urban forestry teams are on standby to assist with any downed trees.

The water levels in Colonial Lake and Lake Dotterer have been lowered in anticipation of tonight’s heavy rainfall, city officials say.

City of Charleston Emergency Management Director Shannon Scaff said, “The city’s Emergency Management team will remain in close contact with the National Weather Service as the storm inches closer to South Carolina throughout the day today. Preparations are well underway citywide, with proactive measures in place for whatever impacts Elsa may bring.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Charleston, Berkeley, Coastal Colleton, Beaufort and...
Elsa regains hurricane status as Florida prepares
At 11 a.m., Tropical Storm Elsa was making landfall in Taylor County, Florida, according to the...
SC coast under tropical storm warning as Elsa makes landfall in Florida
Village Green’s homeowner’s association said about 70 geese were removed at the end of June...
Residents angry after geese removed from West Ashley neighborhood, euthanized
Josh and Estrella Bennett said bystanders rushed into the water off Sullivan's Island Sunday to...
North Charleston family looking for ‘angels’ behind July 4 water rescue
The lawsuit alleged the North Charleston Police Department falsely arrested a driver on a...
Charleston Co. man awarded $10K in wrongful DUI arrest lawsuit

Latest News

At 11 a.m., Tropical Storm Elsa was making landfall in Taylor County, Florida, according to the...
SC coast under tropical storm warning as Elsa makes landfall in Florida
A Moncks Corner woman died early Monday morning in a shooting in North Charleston, the coroner...
18-year-old killed in early-morning North Charleston shooting
So far, the Colleton County School District, Charleston County School District and Dorchester...
Lowcountry schools watching for Elsa-related schedule changes
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: West Ashley Farmers Market closed because of weather concerns