City of Charleston addresses Tropical Storm Elsa

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Since the National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Charleston and Berkeley Counties, the City of Charleston says they are taking precautions in anticipation of Tropical Storm Elsa.

While the forecast continues to change, Charleston Emergency Management officials say they are monitoring storm’s path and remain in close contact with NWS regarding potential impacts to the Charleston area.

Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to track northeast across eastern portions of South Carolina as a weakening tropical storm Wednesday night into Thursday morning. City officials say heavy rainfall is expected, which could produce flash flooding in low-lying areas.

The city warns that the heaviest rainfall is forecast to occur Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

While maximum sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected the city say people will also see 35 to 40 mph gusts. The strongest winds are forecast to reach the Charleston area Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Based on the current forecast, the city says most likely minor damage to weak trees and structures is possible.

City crews have begun preparing for potential storm impacts and report they have opened the Emergency Management Division and Stormwater personnel have secured and deployed pumps in areas of known flooding.

Due to the forecast for heavy rain Wednesday evening, Wednesday’s West Ashley Farmers Market is scheduled to take place from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Ackerman Park has been canceled. The market is expected to resume normal operations next week, the city said.

The city says the fire department has activated its high water team. and urban forestry teams are on standby to assist with any downed trees.

The water levels in Colonial Lake and Lake Dotterer have been lowered in anticipation of tonight’s heavy rainfall, city officials say.

City of Charleston Emergency Management Director Shannon Scaff said, “The city’s Emergency Management team will remain in close contact with the National Weather Service as the storm inches closer to South Carolina throughout the day today. Preparations are well underway citywide, with proactive measures in place for whatever impacts Elsa may bring.”

