Coroner releases name of victim in N. Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says they are releasing a victim’s name following a shooting on Dorchester Road.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Elden Prioleau, 28, was shot and killed in North Charleston.

O’Neal says Prioleau was from Charleston and he was shot shortly after midnight Wednesday.

Prioleau died on scene at 3713 Dorchester Road and O’Neal said the a gunshot wound was the cause of death.

The North Charleston Police Department is the investigating police agency.

