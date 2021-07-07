SC Lottery
Cunningham announces he’s broken fundraising record in governor’s race

Cunningham said in a release Tuesday he has raised a total of $634,000, marking the highest sum raised in the first quarter of a candidate’s campaign for governor.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham says he has raised more than a half-million dollars in the first two months of the gubernatorial race.

Cunningham said in a release Tuesday he has raised a total of $634,000, marking the highest sum raised in the first quarter of a candidate’s campaign for governor.

The previous record, he said, was held by Vincent Sheheen, who raised $611,314 in the first quarter of his 2014 race.

Cunningham entered the race on April 26.

He said 84% of the donations he received came from South Carolina donors.

“I am incredibly humbled by the strength of the grassroots support we have received since announcing our campaign for governor,” Cunningham said. “People are fired up about bringing South Carolina out of the past and into the future and I am ready to help lead the way.”

He said he will fight to raise teacher pay, expand Medicaid, protect and expand voting rights, tackle climate change, and make criminal justice reforms.

“We are building a campaign unlike anything South Carolina has ever seen and we will have the resources to communicate our message to voters across this state,” Cunningham said. “I know what it takes to win tough races; I’ve done it before and I’m going to do it again.”

Cunningham is currently on a 46-county tour of the state, the latest stop of which will be in Dorchester County on Thursday.

Cunningham served one term in the U.S. House representing South Carolina’s First Congressional District. He was defeated in November in his re-election bid by Nancy Mace.

Cunningham is listed along with McMaster, Mia McLeod, James E. Smith Jr., Mindy Steele and Gary Votour on the State Ethics Commission’s website.

