Dominion Energy buckles down to prepare for outages

Fischer says in the last year they have replaced many wooden electrical poles with more sturdy, steel electrical poles.
By Danielle Seat
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Elsa is making its way to the Lowcountry, and Dominion Energy says they have all hands on deck to best prepare for potential outages.  

Dominion Energy Public Affairs Specialist Paul Fischer says their preparations for these storms never stops throughout the year. “A proactive and comprehensive vegetation management program, that’s really key to keeping the lights on for our customers across South Carolina,” Fischer said. “It’s really the work that those crews are doing year-round that makes a difference.”

Fischer says in the last year they have replaced many wooden electrical poles with more sturdy, steel electrical poles. Dominion Energy has also invested more than $3 billion in their resources over the last 10 years.

Dominion tries to keep all trees under 15 feet around power lines and Fischer says tree trimming inspections have been conducted regularly leading up to the hurricane season.

With all the growth across the Lowcountry, Fischer says he and his collogues want customers to remember to keep an emergency kit ready with things like a flashlight, water, and more.  

He also says to download the Dominion app, which lets users know when and where there are power outages. It’s a quick and easy way to report a downed power line or power outage.

