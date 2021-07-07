FIRST ALERT: Elsa to bring heavy rain, gusty winds and isolated tornado threat!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Elsa today as it makes landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida and begins to track northward toward Georgia and eventually here into South Carolina. Today and Thursday are both FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS as we expect impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. Tropical Storm Warnings are currently in effect for coastal areas of South Carolina but may be extended inland because the track of Tropical Storm Elsa has shifted more toward the Columbia area. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible overnight and early Thursday across the area. The heaviest rain will arrive after sunset and continue through early Thursday. Although the bulk of Elsa will move north of the area by mid morning, wrap around moisture will keep the chance of rain bands(including a few downpours) in the forecast through Thursday evening. Rainfall totals between 1-4″ can be expected with isolated flooding in spots that are near the higher end of that range. As this storm system moves through tonight and tomorrow morning, we’ll also see the threat of isolated tornadoes. Make sure you are able to receive warnings before you head to bed! One way to do so is by downloading our Live 5 First Alert Weather App...it’s free in your phones’ app store. At the beaches, a high risk of rip currents begins today and will last through tomorrow. Please do not enter the water over the next 2 days! The weather should start to improve on Friday with only a slight chance of a shower or storm leftover by the weeken.d

TODAY: First Alert Weather Day. Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Rain and wind increase this evening. High 85.

THURSDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Rain and wind likely early. Scattered rain and a few downpours through the afternoon. Breezy. High 86.

