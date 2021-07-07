SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Elsa to bring heavy rain, gusty winds and isolated tornado threat!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Elsa today as it makes landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida and begins to track northward toward Georgia and eventually here into South Carolina. Today and Thursday are both FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS as we expect impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. Tropical Storm Warnings are currently in effect for coastal areas of South Carolina but may be extended inland because the track of Tropical Storm Elsa has shifted more toward the Columbia area. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible overnight and early Thursday across the area. The heaviest rain will arrive after sunset and continue through early Thursday. Although the bulk of Elsa will move north of the area by mid morning, wrap around moisture will keep the chance of rain bands(including a few downpours) in the forecast through Thursday evening. Rainfall totals between 1-4″ can be expected with isolated flooding in spots that are near the higher end of that range. As this storm system moves through tonight and tomorrow morning, we’ll also see the threat of isolated tornadoes. Make sure you are able to receive warnings before you head to bed! One way to do so is by downloading our Live 5 First Alert Weather App...it’s free in your phones’ app store. At the beaches, a high risk of rip currents begins today and will last through tomorrow. Please do not enter the water over the next 2 days! The weather should start to improve on Friday with only a slight chance of a shower or storm leftover by the weeken.d

TODAY: First Alert Weather Day. Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Rain and wind increase this evening. High 85.

THURSDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Rain and wind likely early. Scattered rain and a few downpours through the afternoon. Breezy. High 86.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Charleston, Berkeley, Coastal Colleton, Beaufort and...
Elsa regains hurricane status as Florida prepares
Village Green’s homeowner’s association said about 70 geese were removed at the end of June...
Residents angry after geese removed from West Ashley neighborhood, euthanized
The entire South Carolina coastline is under a tropical storm warning.
SC coast under tropical storm warning as Elsa moves up Florida coast
Josh and Estrella Bennett said bystanders rushed into the water off Sullivan's Island Sunday to...
North Charleston family looking for ‘angels’ behind July 4 water rescue
The lawsuit alleged the North Charleston Police Department falsely arrested a driver on a...
Charleston Co. man awarded $10K in wrongful DUI arrest lawsuit

Latest News

The entire South Carolina coastline is under a tropical storm warning.
SC coast under tropical storm warning as Elsa moves up Florida coast
Fischer says in the last year they have replaced many wooden electrical poles with more sturdy,...
Dominion Energy buckles down to prepare for outages
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Santee Cooper prepares for Tropical Storm Elsa
So far, the Colleton County School District, Charleston County School District and Dorchester...
Lowcountry schools watching for Elsa-related schedule changes