Goose Creek Police name suspect in deadly shooting outside barber shop

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek Police have identified the 24-year-old man they are searching for in connection with a deadly shooting Saturday.

Dominque Jamar Denaro Jefferson has active arrest warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police say.

Goose Creek Police say the man is in his 20s and goes by the street name of "LILTICK." (Goose Creek Police)

The charge stems from the fatal shooting at the Cream of the Crop Barbershop and Salon on Red Bank Road on Saturday.

Police say Jefferson is the man shown in a previously released still from surveillance footage they said showed a person of interest in the case.

Police say he is believed to be driving a white Mercedes with license plate QDS224. (Goose Creek Police)

Jefferson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Goose Creek Police Department immediately at 843-863-5200 or Inv. Nation at 843-863-5200, ext. 2354, or mnation@cityofgoosecreek.com.

Dominque Jamar Denaro Jefferson is currently wanted by the Goose Creek Police Department. (Goose Creek Police)

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.