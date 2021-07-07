THE LIST: Schedule changes for Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Due to the potential impacts from Elsa, businesses and government offices are adjusting their Thursday hours across the Lowcountry.

Below is a list of changes for Thursday:

Charleston County:

All Charleston County parks, facilities and summer camps will have a delayed opening of 10 a.m.

Charleston Carriage Association for Responsible Equine Safety member companies closed during the day.

Charleston County School District operation on a two-hour delay. Buses will run two hours later than their normal morning pickup. Summer feeding programs will begin pick up at 11:30 a.m.

Berkeley County:

Berkeley County School District employees on two-hour delay. Summer programs, extended school year services and day care programs will begin at 10 a.m.

