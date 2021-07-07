SC Lottery
THE LIST: Schedule changes for Thursday

Due to the potential impacts from Elsa, businesses and government offices are adjusting their...
Due to the potential impacts from Elsa, businesses and government offices are adjusting their Thursday hours across the Lowcountry.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Due to the potential impacts from Elsa, businesses and government offices are adjusting their Thursday hours across the Lowcountry.

Below is a list of changes for Thursday:

Charleston County:

  • All Charleston County parks, facilities and summer camps will have a delayed opening of 10 a.m.
  • Charleston Carriage Association for Responsible Equine Safety member companies closed during the day.
  • Charleston County School District operation on a two-hour delay. Buses will run two hours later than their normal morning pickup. Summer feeding programs will begin pick up at 11:30 a.m.

Berkeley County:

  • Berkeley County School District employees on two-hour delay. Summer programs, extended school year services and day care programs will begin at 10 a.m.

