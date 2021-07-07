Lowcountry schools watching for Elsa-related schedule changes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - County school systems across the Lowcountry are responding to potential impacts expected with the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.

So far, the Colleton County School District, Charleston County School District and Dorchester County School District have made statements regarding their summer programing.

In Colleton County, school officials say they will be canceling all summer programs on Thursday. They say schools will be closed for all students and staff.

All other employees are on a 2-hour delayed start the district said.

The Charleston County and Dorchester County School Districts say they are monitoring the situation closely and will update their plans based off Elsa progress across the Southeast.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.