More details released in Barnwell County search for missing man

By Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Wednesday released more information about a missing Richmond County man who’s the subject of a search across the Savannah River in South Carolina.

Alfonso Green, 48, was last seen June 27.

Deputies, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the state’s Department of Natural Resources have participated in the air and on the ground, with dogs looking near where his cream-colored 2014 Cadillac Escalade was last seen in Barnwell County, S.C.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to the 400 block of Walton Way just after 1 p.m. June 28 after Green’s girlfriend reported him missing.

She said that on June 26 around 4 p.m., Green asked her to take his nephew to Waynesboro.

Green said that while she was gone, he was going to town in Augusta, according to a report from deputies. Despite saying that, he apparently traveled to Barnwell County, because that’s where his car was seen.

She stated that when he left, he didn’t seem depressed.

Unclear is whether there’s any connection to that fact that Green’s son turned himself in as a murder suspect in Barnwell County just a day after Green went missing. The son, Shondell Green, 18, is accused of killing Eddie Mathis on Ballpark Road.

The Barnwell County Sheriffs Office is following several leads in the disappearance.

“But if anyone has seen or has any knowledge there is a local $300 reward from the county and I believe the family has put up $10,000 reward for anybody that gives us information or Richmond information where we can locate Mr. Green and his vehicle,” said Barnwell County Sheriff Steven Griffith.

