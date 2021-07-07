SC Lottery
N. Charleston non-profit hosts food distribution

By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston charity is giving away food and hygiene products.

The Community Resource Center North Charleston says they will be hosting their distribution at their location at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.

Organizers say the event will start at 2 p.m. Wednesday and it will extend until supplies run out.

The Community Resource Center says they are located in the middle of a food desert and it is their mission to fill that void.

