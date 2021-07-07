SC Lottery
Neighbors unable to rescue man who died in house fire

By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County Fire-Rescue says crews responded to a structure fire in Lodge that left one man dead.

Firefighters say they arrived to the 21000 block of Bells Highway at 10:57 a.m. Tuesday to rescue a man trapped inside a burning building. The CCFR says the firefighters learned the man was trapped inside the building while enroute to the fire.

Bystanders attempted to reach the man, but firefighters say the man’s neighbors were driven back by the intense heat and flames.

Firefighters say a nearby farmer brought a water truck to the scene and he began applying water on the fire.

CCFR engines arrived 8 minutes after the dispatch and crews say they found the single wide mobile home approximately 75% involved with heavy smoke conditions and flames visible.

Firefighters say they were advised the man should be located in the back bedroom, so one crew knocked down the fire in the main portion of the residence. A second crew entered through the rear door, they said.

Multiple hand lines were deployed to the building and after searching the back bedroom, crews say the victim was located under debris, from where the ceiling had fallen.

Firefighters say they removed the man from the building, but he had suffered burns, was not breathing and had no pulse.

Crews moved the patient to a nearby ambulance and notified the Coroner’s Office.

CCFR says the cause of the fire is under investigation and both the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and State Law Enforcement Division responded to assist with the investigation.

