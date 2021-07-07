North Charleston Police arrest 20-year-old in fatal shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge set bond for a man facing charges in the shooting death of a woman early Monday morning, police say.

Jamie Ray Harris, 20, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Police responded to the 4800 block of Lecque Road to a report of a shooting and a victim in the home. Police say they found a woman inside suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the victim as 18-year-old Anissa Shank of Moncks Corner.

Investigators determined Harris was a suspect in the incident.

He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center late Tuesday night, according to jail records.

A judge set bond at $250,000 on the involuntary manslaughter charge. As of noon Wednesday, he remained at the jail.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of the story identified the street where the shooting happened as Upjohn Road. North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said Upjohn Road is now called Lecque Road.

