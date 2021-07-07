Officers investigating fatal Walterboro shooting

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Walterboro Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man who died over the 4th of July weekend.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 100 block of Lewis Street at 8:09 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of shots being fired.

While en route, the police say dispatch advised patrol that there was a victim who had been hit by the gun fire, and the victim was being transported by a personal vehicle to the hospital.

Upon arrival on Lewis Street, officers say they established a crime scene and located several spent casings.

While the scene was being processed, police say another patrol officer went to Colleton Medical Center to speak with the victim and gather information.

The officer said he was able to briefly speak with the victim, who was being prepped to be airlifted. Officers were later informed by medical personnel that the victim had succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.