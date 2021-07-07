SC Lottery
One killed, one wounded in late night Colleton County shooting

Colleton County deputies are investigating a double shooting that happened late Tuesday night.
Colleton County deputies are investigating a double shooting that happened late Tuesday night.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are investigating a double shooting that happened late Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to a report around 11 p.m. about two people being shot in the 3500 block of Barracada Road, sheriff’s spokesman Shalane Lowes said.

Officers found two men, both suffering from at least one gunshot wound. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

