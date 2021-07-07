Rays Promote RiverDogs Standout Curtis Mead

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Tampa Bay Rays announced the transfer of corner infielder Curtis Mead to High-A Bowling Green on Tuesday afternoon. Mead leaves Charleston leading the Low-A East in hits and doubles and ranks within the top ten in batting average, extra-base hits, total bases and RBI.

Mead, who was acquired by the Rays in a 2019 trade with Philadelphia, has been playing professional baseball in Australia since he was 16 years old. This season, Mead played in 46 games with the RiverDogs, compiling a .358 batting average with seven home runs and 35 runs batted in. Mead put together a 13-game hitting steak in June, the longest of the season for a RiverDogs player. He departs with an 11-game hitting streak currently intact.

The native of Adelaide, Australia was named Low-A East Player of the Week by Minor League Baseball for the weeks of June 14-20 and June 21-27. Originally signed by the Phillies in 2018 as an international free agent, Mead spent each of his first two professional seasons with the Phillies Gulf Coast League affiliate. He hit .285 with four home runs and 19 RBI during the 2019 campaign.

The RiverDogs continue a 12-game road trip with game one against the Columbia Fireflies at Segra Park on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. The team currently owns the best record in the Low-A East and leads the South Division by 8.0 games over the Fireflies.