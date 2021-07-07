Red Cross assists multiple Hollywood households after unrelated fires

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross is helping two separate household after both had homes damaged in unrelated fires.

The international relief organization says their disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home was damaged by a fire yesterday evening.

The home is located on Highway 162 in Hollywood and the Red Cross says they are helping four people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources.

Additionally, The Red Cross says they are providing aid for a family of six whose home was badly damage by a fire. The organization says the other family’s homes was on Alfred Road in Hollywood.

It’s officially summer and that means it’s time to prepare for potential extreme heat, The Red Cross says.

Extreme heat is the most dangerous type of severe weather event in the U.S., The Red Cross says. With high temperatures and humidity, more than 600 people’s lives are claimed annually.

The Red Cross says the majority of South Carolina counties are at high risk for this hazard.

