SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Reports: 3 law enforcement officers shot, wounded in Chicago

The shooting was reported about 6 a.m. near the 22nd District police station in Chicago’s...
The shooting was reported about 6 a.m. near the 22nd District police station in Chicago’s Morgan Park neighborhood. The injuries to the officers were reportedly not considered life-threatening.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Three undercover law enforcement officers were shot and wounded Wednesday morning while driving onto a freeway on Chicago’s South Side, police said.

The shooting was reported about 6 a.m. near the 22nd District police station in the city’s Morgan Park neighborhood. The injuries to the officers were reportedly not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been reported.

The shootings come a day after police reported that 100 people were shot in Chicago — including two police officers who were wounded while trying to break up a crowd — over the long Fourth of July weekend.

The holiday weekend shootings included 18 homicides. The bloodshed was comparable to the long Fourth of July weekend last year, when 17 people were fatally shot and 70 more were wounded.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Charleston, Berkeley, Coastal Colleton, Beaufort and...
Elsa regains hurricane status as Florida prepares
Village Green’s homeowner’s association said about 70 geese were removed at the end of June...
Residents angry after geese removed from West Ashley neighborhood, euthanized
The entire South Carolina coastline is under a tropical storm warning.
SC coast under tropical storm warning as Elsa moves up Florida coast
Josh and Estrella Bennett said bystanders rushed into the water off Sullivan's Island Sunday to...
North Charleston family looking for ‘angels’ behind July 4 water rescue
The lawsuit alleged the North Charleston Police Department falsely arrested a driver on a...
Charleston Co. man awarded $10K in wrongful DUI arrest lawsuit

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home
The entire South Carolina coastline is under a tropical storm warning.
SC coast under tropical storm warning as Elsa moves up Florida coast
Over 200 first responders from across the U.S. had removed 4,207 cubic yards of debris from the...
14 days after Florida condo collapse, no signs of survivors
A U.S.-backed Syrian group says they and American forces have foiled an attack with drones on a...
Bases housing US troops in Iraq, Syria attacked, 2 injured
The Community Resource Center North Charleston says they will be hosting their distribution at...
N. Charleston non-profit hosts food distribution