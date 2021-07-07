SC coast under tropical storm warning ahead of Elsa

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A tropical storm warning is in effect for the entire coastline of South Carolina where remnants of Hurricane Elsa will sweep across the state starting Wednesday afternoon.

CLICK HERE to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app.

The counties under the watch are Charleston, Berkeley, Coastal Colleton, Beaufort, Jasper, Georgetown and Horry Counties.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the Lowcountry will begin feeling the effects of the storm after noon on Wednesday.

Elsa builds to Cat. 1 hurricane ahead of Florida landfall

Elsa, which became the season’s first hurricane last week before weakening to a tropical storm regained its hurricane status Tuesday night.

At 11 p.m., the center of Hurricane Elsa was located by an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft and NOAA Doppler weather radars near latitude 27.3 North, longitude 83.2 West. Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts. Some fluctuations in the intensity are possible until landfall occurs. Weakening will begin after Elsa moves inland by late Wednesday morning.

Elsa is moving toward the north near 14 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue until Wednesday when the storm is expected to turn toward the north-northeast. A faster northeastward motion will be expected by late Thursday.

On the forecast track, Elsa will move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Elsa is forecast to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf coast by late Wednesday morning and then move across the southeastern United States through Thursday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles. Sarasota Airport recently reported a sustained wind of 36 mph and a wind gust to 46 mph.

The estimated minimum central pressure based on data from the aircraft is 29.44 inches.

Lowcountry’s main threats: Rain, gusty winds

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the first effects from Elsa, which is expected to weaken to a tropical storm or possibly a tropical depression by the time it reaches South Carolina, will be bands of rain that move in Wednesday afternoon.

Walsh said the Lowcountry will see periods of heavy rains and gusty winds. There is also a chance of an isolated tornado late Wednesday into Thursday, depending on where the storm tracks across the Palmetto State.

Forecast tracks seem to agree that the center of the storm will pass through the center of the state, but that would put the strongest energy, which sits to the east of the storm’s center, right over the Lowcountry.

Portions of the Lowcountry could see between one and three inches of rain from the remnants of Elsa, Walsh said.

A chance of tropical storm-force winds could topple some trees, he said.

Some areas could see localized flooding depending on the speed of the storm and the amount of rain it drops.

The chance of an isolated tornado exists, although the current forecast shows that as a low risk.

Lowcountry school districts monitor storm’s path

As the storm’s likely track became more clear as it moved closer to Florida, county governments and school districts were watching for possible impacts.

The Colleton County School District said it will keep its schools and offices open on Wednesday. But district spokesman Sean Gruber said summer programs will be canceled on Thursday for students and staff. All other employees will report to work on a two-hour delay on Thursday.

Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said his district is monitoring the storm, but have no plans so far to make schedule changes.

Dorchester County School District 2 spokesperson Pat Raynor said her district is working with Dorchester County Emergency Management to monitor the storm.

“At this time, it appears the impact will be minimal so no decisions to adjust schedules have been made,” she said.

Dorchester County is not one of the counties under the tropical storm watch.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.