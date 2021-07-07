Working Wednesdays: Island Realty is hiring for housekeeping and maintenance staff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5′s Working Wednesdays is giving you a chance to work with the vacation rental/property management agency, Island Realty. You’ll be able to bring home a paycheck every week.

Island Realty is located on the Isle Of Palms, but manages property around the greater Charleston area and the company pays on a weekly basis.

Current openings include laundry attendants, housekeeping inspectors, residential housekeepers, lead housekeeping inspector and maintenance/part time runners.

To apply for jobs with Island Realty, call 843-242-1529. You may also email your resume to hr@islandrealty.com.

Working Wednesdays is a weekly segment that focuses on employment opportunities. You will learn about companies around the Lowcountry, and the current and future positions they have available. The interview will live stream at 2 p.m. on Live 5 Facebook, Live5News.com and Apple, Amazon Fire and Roku tv.

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for

If you can’t watch the live stream at 2 p.m., once the interview is over, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.