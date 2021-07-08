SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coast Guard rescues five people stranded on Otter Island

Five people were rescued on Wednesday from Otter Island after their boat drifted off the beach...
Five people were rescued on Wednesday from Otter Island after their boat drifted off the beach due to inclement weather from Tropical Storm Elsa, the United States Coast Guard said.(United States Coast Guard)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five people were rescued on Wednesday from Otter Island after their boat drifted off the beach due to inclement weather from Tropical Storm Elsa, the United States Coast Guard said.

Officials say a fishing vessel rescued a man from the water who was attempting to recover his 21-foot Carolina skiff. The man radioed the Coast Guard that the boat had become adrift after beaching it on Otter Island and that five people were stranded on the island.

The Coast Guard says the survivors were rescued by an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and transported to Charleston Executive Airport in good health.

Pretty Officer First Class David Micallaf said it was important for boaters to monitor marine weather forecasts.

“It is imperative boaters pay close attention to marine weather forecasts and avoid taking to the water when inclement weather is on the horizon,” Micallef said. “The Coast Guard announces storm warnings and other urgent marine information broadcasts on VHF Channel 16.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Charleston County until 2 a.m.
Tracking Elsa: Tropical Storm warning cancelled in Charleston Co., tornado warnings expire
They say that although heavy rains from Tropical Storm Elsa prompted road closures in downtown...
Downtown Charleston, Summerville roads reopen following flooding, storm damage
Dominque Jamar Denaro Jefferson is currently wanted by the Goose Creek Police Department.
Goose Creek Police name suspect in deadly shooting outside barber shop
Jamie Ray Harris is charged with involuntary manslaughter.
North Charleston Police arrest 20-year-old in fatal shooting
Officers are investigating a crash and a shooting on Wednesday night that they say appear to be...
Officers investigating shooting, crash on Ranger Drive

Latest News

The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested two men in connection to an...
Two arrested in connection to incident on Ranger Drive
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: One person killed in crash on James Island
More than 90 percent of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in South Carolina within a...
Infectious disease expert estimates Delta will be dominant SC COVID strain in a month
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Infectious disease expert estimates Delta will be dominant SC COVID strain in a month
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Court documents reveal potential conspiracy to shift blame for deadly boat crash away from Paul Murdaugh