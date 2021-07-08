Coast Guard rescues five people stranded on Otter Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five people were rescued on Wednesday from Otter Island after their boat drifted off the beach due to inclement weather from Tropical Storm Elsa, the United States Coast Guard said.

Officials say a fishing vessel rescued a man from the water who was attempting to recover his 21-foot Carolina skiff. The man radioed the Coast Guard that the boat had become adrift after beaching it on Otter Island and that five people were stranded on the island.

The Coast Guard says the survivors were rescued by an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and transported to Charleston Executive Airport in good health.

Pretty Officer First Class David Micallaf said it was important for boaters to monitor marine weather forecasts.

“It is imperative boaters pay close attention to marine weather forecasts and avoid taking to the water when inclement weather is on the horizon,” Micallef said. “The Coast Guard announces storm warnings and other urgent marine information broadcasts on VHF Channel 16.”

