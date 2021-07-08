Coroner trying to identify man’s body found in Summerville area in August

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office released a sketch Thursday of a man whose body was discovered nearly a year ago.

The man was found in a back yard behind a pile of yard debris on Roberta Drive in the Greenhurst subdivision near Summervile on Aug. 14, 2020, Coroner Paul Brouthers said.

Brouthers said the man was over the age of 40, stood approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall, and had gray and brown straight hair. Brouthers noted one medical fact that may help someone remember the man: He had a previous head injury that had healed.

The man had been dead for some time by the time his body was discovered, and Brouthers said he was last known to be alive around Aug. 1.

At the time of his death, he was wearing a t-shirt, long dark pants and orthopedic shoes.

The State Law Enforcement Division provided a composite reconstructive illustration of what the man looked like in the hopes someone will recognize him to allow the coroner’s office to notify his family.

The man’s manner of death remains undetermined.

Anyone who may know who the man is should contact the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office at 843-832-0351.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.