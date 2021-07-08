SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coroner trying to identify man’s body found in Summerville area in August

The State Law Enforcement Division provided a composite reconstructive illustration of what the...
The State Law Enforcement Division provided a composite reconstructive illustration of what the man found in August 2020 looked like before his death.(Dorchester County Coroner's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office released a sketch Thursday of a man whose body was discovered nearly a year ago.

The man was found in a back yard behind a pile of yard debris on Roberta Drive in the Greenhurst subdivision near Summervile on Aug. 14, 2020, Coroner Paul Brouthers said.

Brouthers said the man was over the age of 40, stood approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall, and had gray and brown straight hair. Brouthers noted one medical fact that may help someone remember the man: He had a previous head injury that had healed.

The man had been dead for some time by the time his body was discovered, and Brouthers said he was last known to be alive around Aug. 1.

At the time of his death, he was wearing a t-shirt, long dark pants and orthopedic shoes.

The State Law Enforcement Division provided a composite reconstructive illustration of what the man looked like in the hopes someone will recognize him to allow the coroner’s office to notify his family.

The man’s manner of death remains undetermined.

Anyone who may know who the man is should contact the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office at 843-832-0351.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Charleston County until 2 a.m.
Tracking Elsa: Tropical Storm warning cancelled in Charleston Co., tornado warnings expire
They say that although heavy rains from Tropical Storm Elsa prompted road closures in downtown...
Downtown Charleston, Summerville roads reopen following flooding, storm damage
Dominque Jamar Denaro Jefferson is currently wanted by the Goose Creek Police Department.
Goose Creek Police name suspect in deadly shooting outside barber shop
Jamie Ray Harris is charged with involuntary manslaughter.
North Charleston Police arrest 20-year-old in fatal shooting
Officers are investigating a crash and a shooting on Wednesday night that they say appear to be...
Officers investigating shooting, crash on Ranger Drive

Latest News

The MUSC testing center located near the Citadel Mall. Picture taken on April 4
Long haulers turning to researchers to understand months-long symptoms
Dominion Energy reported more than 10,000 power outages across the Lowcountry early Thursday...
Nearly 5,000 power outages reported across Lowcountry
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Charleston County until 2 a.m.
Tracking Elsa: Tropical Storm warning cancelled in Charleston Co., tornado warnings expire
They say that although heavy rains from Tropical Storm Elsa prompted road closures in downtown...
Downtown Charleston, Summerville roads reopen following flooding, storm damage