Elsa leaves Lowcountry overcast weather continues

By Bill Walsh
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The most recent tornado warning for the Lowcountry expired shortly before 6 a.m., and the tropical storm warning was cancelled for all Lowcountry counties except Georgetown.

Charleston Director of Emergency Management Shannon Scaff says things are “heading in the right direction” as Elsa makes its way out of the area. Multiple Lowcountry counties, including Charleston, Berkeley, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties, were placed under tornado warnings over the course of the morning as Tropical Storm Elsa moved across the area.

Dominion Energy reported nearly 30,000 power outages across the Lowcountry early Thursday morning.

At the beaches, a high risk of rip currents begins today and will last through tomorrow. Please do not enter the water over the next few days! The weather should start to improve on Friday with only a slight chance of a shower or storm leftover by the weekend. We’ll also heat up with highs in the lower 90′s Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Rain and wind likely early. Scattered rain and a few downpours through the afternoon. Breezy. High 85.

FRIDAY: Warming back up! Just the slight chance of a scattered storm, HIGH: 90.

SATURDAY: Hot weekend, slight chance of a storm, HIGH: 91.

SUNDAY: Hot with the chance of a shower or storm, HIGH: 92.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

