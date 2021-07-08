FIRST ALERT: Goodbye Elsa, returning to typical Summer weather!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Elsa is pulling away from the Lowcountry after producing 3-6″ of rain and gusty winds up to 50 mph. Leftover moisture behind the storm system will keep us under a mostly cloudy sky and throw a few showers and thunderstorms at us through the afternoon and evening hours. The chanced of severe storms is very low. Isolated rain tonight will give way to a dry and sunnier start on Friday. Afternoon and evening storms are possible on Friday as highs return to near 90 degrees. Expect a typical summer weekend with hot and humid conditions and a few afternoon storms each day.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy. Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms. High 84.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Storms. High 90.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 93.

