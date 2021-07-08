SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man arrested for rifle at Chicago hotel makes bond, proposes

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - An Iowa man who was in custody in Chicago after police found a rifle with a laser sight in a hotel room that overlooks a Lake Michigan beach during the July 4th weekend made bond and then proposed to his girlfriend upon his release.

Authorities say a member of the cleaning staff at the W Hotel told police on Sunday they observed the rifle, a handgun and ammunition in the room occupied by 32-year-old Keegan Casteel. The weapons were found on a 12th floor window sill on July 4th.

Casteel of Ankeny, Iowa was arrested at the hotel and faces two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

A Cook County judge on Tuesday ordered him held in lieu of $10,000 bond. He was released Wednesday and proposed to his girlfriend outside the 18th District headquarters. She appeared to accept.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Charleston County until 2 a.m.
Tornado warning in effect for Williamsburg, Georgetown counties until 5 a.m.
Jamie Ray Harris is charged with involuntary manslaughter.
North Charleston Police arrest 20-year-old in fatal shooting
Dominque Jamar Denaro Jefferson is currently wanted by the Goose Creek Police Department.
Goose Creek Police name suspect in deadly shooting outside barber shop
Due to the potential impacts from Elsa, businesses and government offices are adjusting their...
THE LIST: Schedule changes for Thursday
Village Green’s homeowner’s association said about 70 geese were removed at the end of June...
Residents angry after geese removed from West Ashley neighborhood, euthanized

Latest News

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Charleston County until 2 a.m.
Tornado warnings expire, tornado watch remains in effect until 6 a.m.
Dominion Energy reported more than 10,000 power outages across the Lowcountry early Thursday...
More than 20,000 power outages reported across Lowcountry
Flooding closes downtown roads, storm damage reported
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Electric companies report more than 20,000 power failures